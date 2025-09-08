Money pours in for Doncaster mum left partially blind after brain cancer fight

Money has begun pouring in for a young Doncaster mum who has been left partially blind after a battle with brain cancer.

27-year-old Chloe Tingay is facing “the toughest fight of her life” one of her closest pals has said – with nearly £3,500 already raised in donations.

Jasmin Carlin, who has organsied the fundraiser, which you can donate to HERE said: “Please help my beautiful friend Chloe in her fight against brain cancer.

“My childhood best friend is a devoted mother to her eight year-old little boy, Oliver.

Mum Chloe Tingay, 27, has been left partially blind after suffering a stroke while battling a brain tumour.

"She has been bravely battling a stage three cancerous brain tumour (astrocytoma) and is currently undergoing treatment and facing the toughest fight of her life.

"Chloe has already endured two major brain surgeries and a course of radiotherapy, whilst now preparing to start chemo.

"Unfortunately during one of her operations, Chloe suffered a stroke which has now resulted in her being registered as partially blind.

"As you can imagine, this journey has taken an incredible toll, both emotionally and financially.

"As her hair has fallen out from treatment, we want to help her feel like herself again by raising the funds for a human hair wig, as well as supporting her and her little boy through this difficult time.

"Any contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a huge difference. Please join us in showing Chloe that she is not alone in this fight.

“Thank you all in advance for your kindness and generosity.”

