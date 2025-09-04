Money pours in for Doncaster horse needing life-saving surgery

Thousands of pounds has been raised to help a seriously ill and injured horse found in a Doncaster field receive life saving surgery.

The mare was found in Bentley Park – and organisers of a campaign to save the animal – who has now been given the name Hope – have seen money pour into a funding page to pay for her treatment.

Organsier Jay Robinson said: ““She has suffered a serious abdominal wall rupture, with her intestines displaced below her abdomen.

The only option to save her is major abdominal surgery.

Nearly £2,500 has been raised to pay for life saving surgery for the horse, dubbed Hope.

"Thanks to the overwhelming kindness and generosity of everyone who has donated and shared, we have now raised nearly £2,500.

“This means she can be admitted to Rainbow Equine Hospital for her surgery, as they kindly agreed to take her with this upfront amount and allow us three to six months to raise the balance.

“We cannot thank you all enough, every single donation, share, and message of support has made this possible.

"She now has a real chance, something we couldn’t have dreamed of just yesterday.

“We still need to raise the remainder of the funds over the coming months, but for now, the most urgent step is secured and we are on route with her so she can get the surgery she desperately needs.”

You can donate to the campaign HERE

She added: “This mare was written off as dead years ago, somehow survived, and has now been rescued.

“We will continue to fight her corner.”