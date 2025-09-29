Money floods in for Doncaster mum left deaf by rare genetic condition

Money has poured in for a young Doncaster mum left totally deaf due to a rare genetic condition – with the cash being used to help her learn sign language so she can communicate with her son.

24-year-old Lucie Wilson saw her life alter permanently in June this year when surgery to remove tumours on her hearing nerves left her deaf in both ears.

Lucie, who suffers from a disease called Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) said: “I woke up from surgery having gone from hearing to fully deaf.

"The first few weeks were absolutely horrendous.

Doncaster mum Lucie Wilson has been left totally deaf - and wants to learn British Sign Language so she can communicate with her son.

"I felt like everyone would be better off without me,” she explained.

Lucie, who can’t use hearing aids or cochlear implants because her hearing nerves were severed during the operation, has now been able to attend her first sign language class after more than £2,500 was raised.

Day-to-day life as a mum to Louie, who turns two in November, has been transformed.

She said: “I don’t even feel confident enough to put him to bed on my own as I can’t hear if he’s shouting for me.

"I feel like I’ve woken up on a different planet and I can’t speak to anyone.”

Lucie says the guilt is overwhelming, and she avoids seeing friends or family because she can’t lip-read and transcribe apps often fail.

Learning British Sign Language is her only route to reconnecting. “If I knew and could teach Louie, it would give us a chance at a future where I can speak to my son and he can speak to me, without barriers.

"I’d like to show him that whatever walls you face, there is always a way.”

Lucie also hopes to go to university to study social policy and campaign for better disability rights, but without BSL she says even studying again feels impossible.

So far, nearly £3,000 has been raised to fund her Level 1–3 BSL courses, with Lucie planning to self-fund higher levels herself. Supporters are also organising a sponsored Mam Tor walk on 1 November to help cover costs.

You can donate to the appeal HERE

She added: “Becoming fluent in BSL costs around £4,000, and in Doncaster there is no funding at all for deafened adults to learn.

"To access funded courses, I’d have to uproot my family and move somewhere else—and even then, funding is scarce and limited. It’s frustrating and deeply unfair that, after losing my hearing, the opportunity to learn BSL isn’t accessible.

“Louie deserves a mum who can communicate with him as he grows, share stories with him, and be fully part of his world in a language we both understand. Learning BSL isn’t just about me—it’s about giving my son the childhood he deserves, and giving me the chance to be the mum he needs.”