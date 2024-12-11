Modern new apartment block for Doncaster's Lakeside is given green light

A stylish new apartment block for Doncaster’s Lakeside has been given the go-ahead.

Doncaster based architect firm Neil Cooke Architects will be behind the brand new project and announcing the development, a spokesperson said: “Thrilled to wrap up 2024 with some really great news - we won planning approval for this modern apartment block at Lakeside in Doncaster.

“The site off the roundabout between both lakes is an important gateway into the city - planning commended the design for being a contemporary landmark with apartments featuring full height windows and generous cantilevered balconies all with an outlook over the lakes.

“This approval was the culmination of many months of work with planning and design consultants to create a design which fulfils the gateway function, but is also sensitive to its context.

The modern new apartment block will be built at Lakeside.

“We comply with policies on overshadowing, exceed the parking requirements and all apartments meet national space standards and are designed to make sure they are accessible and adaptable.

“A feature we are particularly proud of is the pocket park we have proposed at the front of the site.

"Here seating and planters are sculpturally combined to create a unique environment surrounded by planting and trees to create an intimate place to meet, and is somewhere to sit or rest along this prominent running and walking route.

“It has been a pleasure collaborating with City of Doncaster planning to develop what we believe will be a truly exceptional scheme and lift the bar for apartment block design in the area.”