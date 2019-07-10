Mobile speed cameras locations in Doncaster

Mobile speed camera locations in Doncaster THIS WEEK

In 2017, 44 people were killed in collisions on South Yorkshire roads.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 14:15

Speed is a major factor in many collisions, contributing to needless heartache for victims and families and increasing the strain on hard-pressed NHS resources.

​As part of the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, South Yorkshire Safety Cameras aims to reduce this terrible and unnecessary toll in part by putting mobile speed cameras in place across Doncaster to curb, or capture, speeding motorists. Here are their locations this week.

Broomhouse Lane, Edlington

A6023, Low Road, Conisbrough

A630 Sheffield Road, Warmsworth

Tudworth Road, Hatfield

