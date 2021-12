Missing woman who was believed to have been in Doncaster town centre has been found

Maureen, aged 54, has now been found by police.

She was last seen in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, on December 2 at 6.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police said: “She was reported missing on Monday, December 6 and is believed to have been staying in Doncaster town centre since then.

"She is described as 4ft 10ins tall, with dark brown hair and a stocky build.”

Maureen had been believed to be in the Thorne area.