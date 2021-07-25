Missing woman and seven week old newborn baby from Doncaster have been found

The missing mother and son have been found safe and by Doncaster police.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 11:29 am

Bonnie Arthur and her seven week old son Brian were reported missing.

She had last been seen on Friday, July 23 in Bawtry.

They have been found!

Bonnie and Brian have now been found on Sunday, July 25.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Bonnie Arthur and her baby, who were reported missing have been found safe and well. Thank you for your assistance.”

