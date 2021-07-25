Missing woman and seven week old newborn baby from Doncaster have been found

Bonnie Arthur and her seven week old son Brian were reported missing.

She had last been seen on Friday, July 23 in Bawtry.

They have been found!

Bonnie and Brian have now been found on Sunday, July 25.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Bonnie Arthur and her baby, who were reported missing have been found safe and well. Thank you for your assistance.”

