South Yorkshire Police have this evening appealed for help to find the 40-year-old, named only as Craig.

The force said he was last seen shortly after midnight today, Sunday, April 24, and he then contacted his partner to say he was 10 minutes from home, on Southfield Road. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Craig is white and described as being 5ft 10ins tall with short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a Hugo Boss zip-up jacket with luminous yellow lining around the zip, a khaki puffa jacket with a hood, navy tracksuit bottoms and a black hat.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for help to find Craig, 40, who is missing from his home in Thorne, Doncaster