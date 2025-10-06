Missing: Have you seen Kian, 15, who disappeared on Saturday and has links with Doncaster?
Police are appealing for help to find missing teenager, Kian.
Kian, aged 15, who lives in Telford, was last seen walking towards Tamworth railway station at around 5.45pm on Saturday, October 4.
He is described as 5ft 4in tall, of an athletic build, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Kian was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with a black puffa jacket and white trainers.
He has connections in South Yorkshire and may have travelled to Doncaster.
Anyone who has seen Kian, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact phone 101 quoting incident number 539 of 4 October.