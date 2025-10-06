Missing: Have you seen Kian, 15, who disappeared on Saturday and has links with Doncaster?

Police are appealing for help to find missing teenager, Kian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kian, aged 15, who lives in Telford, was last seen walking towards Tamworth railway station at around 5.45pm on Saturday, October 4.

He is described as 5ft 4in tall, of an athletic build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kian was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with a black puffa jacket and white trainers.

He has connections in South Yorkshire and may have travelled to Doncaster.

Anyone who has seen Kian, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact phone 101 quoting incident number 539 of 4 October.