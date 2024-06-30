MISSING: Have you seen family pet Jack Russell cross Chihuahua Lady who disappeared in Doncaster?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Frantic owners are searching for their beloved pet dog Lady who has been missing since Tuesday.

Six years ago Lady was bought as a nine week old puppy by Sarah Sands as a present for her dad and step mum.

A spokesman for the Doncaster Animal Welfare Geroup told the Free Press that Sarah was tragically killed in November 2021 in a road traffic accident. Their son also died in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This family have endured nothing but sadness and now this. They are distraught at losing their dog, let alone the connection it has with their daughter,” they explained.

Have you seen Lady?

"We have no idea yet whether she is lost in the nearby fields where last seen or if she was stolen after being found alone when she became separated from a family member.”

Her owner has opened up a Facebook page in the hope of finding Lady.

Lady is spayed and microchipped, and is a tan and white Jack Russell cross Chihuahua and was wearing a pink collar when she vanished however, this may have come off. She went missing at lunchtime on Tuesday, June 25, while being walked by the owners’ relative with their other dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “She went missing in a field off the Roman Ridge path within minutes of arriving there just a five minute walk from her home.

“There’s been only one potential sighting on Thursday near Vulcan Crescent where she lives but we've not been able to 100% confirm this as the person who saw her said the dog she saw didn't have a collar on.

“A drone has already been up scouring the fields when she first went missing.

"We have today been searching and door knocking and will be doing posters and setting up cameras and scent trails in the hope shes just lost her bearings however there is a chance that someone found her alone on the rig and took her home.”