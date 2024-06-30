MISSING: Have you seen family pet Jack Russell cross Chihuahua Lady who disappeared in Doncaster?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Six years ago Lady was bought as a nine week old puppy by Sarah Sands as a present for her dad and step mum.
A spokesman for the Doncaster Animal Welfare Geroup told the Free Press that Sarah was tragically killed in November 2021 in a road traffic accident. Their son also died in 2015.
"This family have endured nothing but sadness and now this. They are distraught at losing their dog, let alone the connection it has with their daughter,” they explained.
"We have no idea yet whether she is lost in the nearby fields where last seen or if she was stolen after being found alone when she became separated from a family member.”
Her owner has opened up a Facebook page in the hope of finding Lady.
Lady is spayed and microchipped, and is a tan and white Jack Russell cross Chihuahua and was wearing a pink collar when she vanished however, this may have come off. She went missing at lunchtime on Tuesday, June 25, while being walked by the owners’ relative with their other dog.
They said: “She went missing in a field off the Roman Ridge path within minutes of arriving there just a five minute walk from her home.
“There’s been only one potential sighting on Thursday near Vulcan Crescent where she lives but we've not been able to 100% confirm this as the person who saw her said the dog she saw didn't have a collar on.
“A drone has already been up scouring the fields when she first went missing.
"We have today been searching and door knocking and will be doing posters and setting up cameras and scent trails in the hope shes just lost her bearings however there is a chance that someone found her alone on the rig and took her home.”
If anyone sees Lady or knows where she is please visit Find Missing Lady, Scawsby Doncaster on Facebook or call on 07784268598 or 07738 221 519 and share your information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.