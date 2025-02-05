Missing girl, 15 and Doncaster man found after two separate police hunts

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Feb 2025, 16:50 BST
A missing 15-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man who were both the subject of police hunts have been found safe and well.

The girl, named only as Georgia, was last seen in Wath-upon-Dearne on Monday while a Doncaster man named only as Brett was last seen in Grimethorpe in Barnsley, on February 4 at around 10pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said both searches had now been called off with both Georgia and Brett reported to be safe and well.

