Missing Doncaster teenager is found safe and well, say police

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Aug 2025, 05:09 BST
A missing Doncaster teenager who sparked a police hunt has been found safe and well

The 14-year-old, named only as Lucas, was reported missing from the Carcroft area of Doncaster and was last seen at 7.30pm on Thursday 21 August in Owston Road.

In an update, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that Lucas, who was previously reported missing to us, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

