Missing Doncaster teenage girl, 13, found safe and well, say police
A missing Doncaster teenager who sparked a police hunt has been found safe and well.
The 13-year-old girl, named only as Abi, was last seen on Warmsworth Road, Doncaster at around 9.15am on Saturday, with officers saying they were growing increasingly concerned for her safety after issuing an appeal.
In an update, a police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to help find missing Abi.
“We can now confirm she has been found safe. Your support, as always, is greatly appreciated.”