Missing Doncaster pensioner who sparked police hunt found safe and well

A missing Doncaster pensioner who sparked a police hunt has been found safe and well.

The 76-year-old, named only as Alfred, was last seen yesterday in the Bessacarr area of Doncaster, with South Yorkshire Police issuing an urgent appeal saying they were growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Earlier today a spokesperson said: “We're pleased to confirm that Alfred, who was reported missing from Doncaster yesterday (27 March), has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”