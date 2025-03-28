Missing Doncaster pensioner who sparked police hunt found safe and well
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A missing Doncaster pensioner who sparked a police hunt has been found safe and well.
The 76-year-old, named only as Alfred, was last seen yesterday in the Bessacarr area of Doncaster, with South Yorkshire Police issuing an urgent appeal saying they were growing increasingly concerned for his safety.
Earlier today a spokesperson said: “We're pleased to confirm that Alfred, who was reported missing from Doncaster yesterday (27 March), has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.