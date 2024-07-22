Missing Doncaster man who sparked hunt is found safe and well, say police
A missing Doncaster man has been found safe and well after a hunt, police have said.
An urgent appeal to find the man, named only by police as John, 58, was launched after he was last seen in Beckett Road, Wheatley on Saturday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that he had since been located and said: “ John, who was missing from Doncaster, has now been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who helped by sharing our appeal.”
