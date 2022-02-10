Missing Doncaster man reported to have made trip to Scotland found safe and well
A missing Doncaster man who sparked a police hunt has been found safe and well after reportedly making a trip to Scotland.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 11:01 am
The 63-year-old, name only as John by South Yorkshire Police, has been found, a spokesman said.
He was last seen on Friday at around noon in the Cantley area of the town.
However, he is thought to have arrived in Edinburgh by train yesterday.
A spokesman said: “Thank you so much to everyone who shared any appeals for us while he was missing.”