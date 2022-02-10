Missing Doncaster man reported to have made trip to Scotland found safe and well

The 63-year-old, name only as John by South Yorkshire Police, has been found, a spokesman said.

He was last seen on Friday at around noon in the Cantley area of the town.

However, he is thought to have arrived in Edinburgh by train yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John was reported missing in Cantley on Friday.