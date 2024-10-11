Missing Doncaster man is found safe and well say police after huge search
A missing Doncaster man has been found safe and well after a search, police have said.
The 44-year-old, named only as Shane by police, was last seen on Wednesday and officers believed him to be in the Bessacarr area.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to share that missing Shane has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
Officers said they had been growingly increasingly concerned for his safety following his disappearance.
