Missing Doncaster man found safe and well, say police
A missing Doncaster man has been found safe and well, police have said.
The man, named only as Andrew and aged 41, was reported missing on July 22, with a reported sighting in the Hurst Lane area.
In an update last night, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to share that missing Doncaster man Andrew, who we shared an appeal for earlier this week, has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
