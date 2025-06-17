Missing Doncaster man found safe and well after police hunt

A missing Doncaster man has been found safe and well, police have said, after a search.

The man, named only as Timothy, aged 46, was last seen on Saturday in the Thorne Road area, sparking a South Yorkshire Police appeal.

In an update a spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report that missing Timothy, from Doncaster, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal - the support of our communities is always massively appreciated.”