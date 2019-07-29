Missing Doncaster man found in Sheffield
A missing Doncaster man has been found in Sheffield.
By Lee Peace
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 08:22
Police were growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Barry Cliffe, aged 64, who had last been seen going for a walk at around 11am on Saturday, July 27, and failed to return to his Mexborough home.
But South Yorkshire Police said late last night that he ‘has been found in Sheffield and is with officers.’