Help trace these missing people

MISSING: Can you help police trace these missing men and women?

Police are seeking help from the public to trace these missing people.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 17 June, 2019, 08:49

Can you help? Call 101 if you know any information, or their whereabouts.

Can you help us find 17-year-old Vietnamese teenager Hang Thi Ho (also known as Nha Quynh Ho) who was last seen in Queens Gardens in Hull. It’s not the first time she has been missing but police want to find her to make sure she is safe. She is white, around 5 foot 2 tall, of slight build with shoulder length straight dark brown hair. She was wearing a white puffa jacket with a brown fur collar, dark coloured jeans or leggings and black shoes. Contact police quoting log 449 of 19/3/19.

Officers are appealing for help to find missing 14 year-old Hung Manh Hoang. Hung was last seen at 6pm on Monday June 3 on Waterdale off Ennerdale, Hull. He is of Vietnamese origin, 5’ 6” tall of slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket with a fur collar, a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers with a red stripe. A spokesmansaid: "We believe he may have been in the Ennerdale Road/Bude Road area of Hull between 5pm and 7pm on Monday 3 June. We'd like anyone who was in the area and saw him or anyone that has dashcam footage from driving along these roads between these times to get in touch. We are very concerned for his safety and would ask for anyone who sees him to call us as soon as possible on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 719 03/06/19."

Can you help find 52-year-old Mark Gibbons who was reported missing on Saturday June 8? He was last seen on Friday May 24 in the Brereton Avenue area of Cleethorpes. Mark is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair and glasses. Police are concerned for his safety and ask anyone that has seen him to call on 101 quoting log 532 of 08/06/19.

Officers would ask anyone who believes they know where missing 26-year-old Phillipa Fenton from Bridlington may be, or anyone who has seen her, to please get in touch with police. Phillipa was last seen on Monday, May 20, and reported missing on Wednesday, May 22, and while there has been contact since this time, officers want to locate her to ensure she is safe and well. It’s believed Phillipa may have travelled to Newcastle, however she may still be in the Bridlington area. Phillipa is approximately 4ft 12ins tall and of a slim build with dark brown, shoulder length hair. Have you seen Phillipa? Do you know where she may be? If you can help, please call police on 101, quoting log number 442 of 22 May 2019.

