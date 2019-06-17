4. No Caption ABCDE
Officers would ask anyone who believes they know where missing 26-year-old Phillipa Fenton from Bridlington may be, or anyone who has seen her, to please get in touch with police. Phillipa was last seen on Monday, May 20, and reported missing on Wednesday, May 22, and while there has been contact since this time, officers want to locate her to ensure she is safe and well. It’s believed Phillipa may have travelled to Newcastle, however she may still be in the Bridlington area. Phillipa is approximately 4ft 12ins tall and of a slim build with dark brown, shoulder length hair. Have you seen Phillipa? Do you know where she may be? If you can help, please call police on 101, quoting log number 442 of 22 May 2019.
