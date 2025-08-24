Missing boy, 14, last seen in Doncaster found safe and well, police say

A missing teenage boy last seen in Doncaster has been found safe and well, police have said.

The 14-year-old, named only as Muhammed, was last seen in Copley Road, at around 12.30pm on Saturday, with South Yorkshire Police issuing an urgent appeal for information about his whereabouts yesterday afternoon.

In an update shared earlier today, a force spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Missing boy Muhammed has been found safe and well

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”