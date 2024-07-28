Missing 34-year-old Doncaster man is found safe and well, say police after hunt
A missing 34-year-old man who sparked a police hunt in Doncaster has been found safe and well after a hunt, officers have said.
David was last seen on Friday (19 July) at 6pm at Aintree Drive in the Balby area of Doncaster and officers were becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are pleased to share that David from Doncaster has been found safe and well.
“Thanks so much for sharing our appeal.”
