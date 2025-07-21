Miss Yorkshire to be crowned at Doncaster area hotel as Miss England search begins
The new Miss Yorkshire is set to be crowned at a Doncaster area hotel later this year – as the search for a new Miss England begins.
Described as “one of the most glamorous events of the year,” the Regional Final of Miss England, when the new Miss Yorkshire will be announced will take place at the Ye Olde Bell, Barnby Moor on September 21.
The new title holder will not only automatically qualify for the finals of Miss England later in the year, she will also take the title of “Miss Yorkshire” and represent the county at various events in Yorkshire for a year. Entries for this year’s event are already open. To apply, contact [email protected]
