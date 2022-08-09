Miss Yorkshire and Lincolnshire crowned in Doncaster at Miss World qualifier

The finals for Miss Yorkshire and Miss Lincolnshire were staged at the weekend with the glamorous surroundings the Earl of Doncaster Hotel the setting for the double contest, with the winners now going on to Miss England and a shot at Miss World.

The Lincolnshire title went to 23-year old Paige Allen from Crowland, South Lincolnshire while Millie Hinchcliffe, 18, claimed the Yorkshire title.

After studying A levels in philosophy and ethics, Paige had been taking time out by working in Greece throughout the summer, and returned especially to enter the contest .

Millie and Paige have qualified for the Miss England final.

Runner up was Milly Everatt, who comes from a farming family in Eastoft, North Lincolnshire.

As well as being a keen show-jumper, Milly has recently taken and passed her HGV licence.

Millie, who loves anything sporty, was really in her element when it came to the sportswear round, choosing to wear a golfing outfit.

She is currently studying pharmacy at university, and hope to one day work as a pharmacist.

The Miss Yorkshire runner up was the courageous Jennifer Carless from Gilberdyke, East Yorkshire.

Jennifer, who works tirelessly doing charitable work, was diagnosed recently with a medical problem, which means she has to wear a catheter, which she was more than happy to talk about during the show.

Both Miss Yorkshire and Miss Lincolnshire will now take their place in the Miss England Final in October, which then leads to Miss World.

Organisers of Miss England were so impressed with the ladies in the regional final, Miss England CEO, Angie Beasley announced both runners-up – Milly and Jennifer would also qualify for the Miss England Final.

The contestants at the weekend all took part in four rounds of the contest – interviews with the judges; black dress round, sportswear and evening dress including an interview with host, Phil Green.