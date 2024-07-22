"Miserable fat b****" note left on new mum's car in parent and child parking space row
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The woman revealed details of the incident on popular local Facebook group Parking Like A Tw#t in Doncaster, where people share examples and photographs of bad parking across the city.
Writing about the incident, which took place at Sainsbury’s in Edenthorpe over the weekend, and sharing a picture of a white BMW parked in a a space, she wrote: “Parked in a parent and child space at Sainsbury’s – got that lovely note after letting security know she’s not a single kid with her.
"Just had a baby and sick of people being inconsiderate.
"Was literally loads of regular spaces closer to the door – it’s for people with care seats and who don’t wanna hit their baby’s head getting them out, NOT those who want space for their beyond standard Beemer.
"Least I’ll lose the baby weight. Some won’t lose their inflated ego, entitlement and selfish demeanour.”
The Facebook group, which now has more than 20,000 members has become a internet sensation in recent years, with people racing to the page to share examples of bad parking.
The page’s admin team says the purpose of the group is to “name and shame Doncaster’s worst parking offenders and help to make Doncaster a better place to park and drive around.”
We have contacted Sainsbury’s for further information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.