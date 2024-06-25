Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A military parade through the city centre will take place this weekend as Doncaster celebrates Armed Forces Day.

Final preparations are taking place for the celebrations on Saturday June 29, with members of the city’s armed forces coming together to mark the occasion.

The parade will take place at 11am through the city centre followed by entertainment for the whole family at Elmfield Park.

This year’s focus is youth with a number of displays taking place by the cadets from all services, as well as a Military Village of demonstrations and stalls.

Armed Forces Day will be marked in Doncaster this weekend.

The commemorations began on Monday 24 June with the Armed Forces Day Flag being raised in Sir Nigel Gresley Square and a speech from Mayor Ros Jones.

The mayor said: “We’re very proud of our Armed Forces community in Doncaster and this annual event continues to go from strength to strength.

"We hope many people will join us as we celebrate and commemorate the selfless contribution and sacrifices of our brave servicemen and women.”

However, a flypastr remains in doubt following the death of a Spitfire pilot after the Royal Air Force grounded the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight following the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long who was killed in a Spitfire crash at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire last month.

The Royal Air Force flight usually comprisies an Avro Lancaster, a Supermarine Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane and are regularly seen at events commemorating the Second World War and upon British State occasions, notably Trooping the Colour as well as at air displays throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.

But the RAF said flights had been “temporarily paused” following the tragedy with a number of flypasts around the country cancelled and the aircraft not taking part in any D-Day events.

A spokesperson said: "Following the tragic accident at RAF Coningsby, and while the formal investigation is ongoing, the RAF has instigated a temporary pause in flying for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight."

Civic dignataries will taking the salute from the steps of the Mansion House and entertainment will take place in the park until 5pm.