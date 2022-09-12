15-year-old Harry Peace, a keen air cadet, had been fighting against a rare brain tumour but died from the disease earlier this month.

Now he is set to receive a fitting military send off next month with a funeral organised by the Royal Air Force at Doncaster Minster.

Harry died on September 3 and a post on his fundraising page said: “It is with great sadness that I write to let everyone know that sadly Harry passed away.

Tributes have been paid following the death of brave Doncaster teenager Harry Peace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Claire and Andy were with Harry as he passed away and it was peaceful.

“Harry had fought and fought, but he'd had some really tough days and the seizures and pain he was experiencing were awful.

“The strength of this incredible young man is amazing.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported Harry over the last 18 months.”

A spokesman for 1053 Armthorpe Royal Air Force Air Cadets said: "Harry was not only an outstanding cadet, but also an outstanding young man.

"His stalwart character and infectious sense of humour will be ever-lasting images at the Squadron to those who knew him.

"Harry had recently completed his Bronze Gliding Wings and Silver Duke of Edinburgh's Award. An incredile achievement considering his condition at the time.

"He was quite simply an inspirational person who lit up the room that everyone admired. Harry epitomised the Corps Motto of "Venture Adventure".

The Commanding Officer of South and West Yorkshire Wing, Wing Commander Brian Daniel stated, "I was deeply saddened to hear of the recent loss Harry, especially when we all had hoped he was making slow progress.

"I cannot imagine the grief and heartbreak that the family must be going through.

"Harry was an outstanding Sergeant, who was respected and loved by all within the RAF Air Cadet family and he, without exception, illuminated the room when he was present.

"He will be truly missed by all of us, but he leaves behind amazing memories and friends who will never forget him. With every condolence on behalf of 1053 (Armthorpe) Squadron, South & West Yorkshire Wing and the wider Air Cadet community."

“1053 (Armthorpe) Squadron sends it's sincere condolences to the Peace family at this very difficult and heart-breaking time.

"May flights of angels carry you to your rest Harry."

“We miss you.”

The funeral will take place at Doncaster Minster on October 12 from noon with mourners asked to arrive no later than 11.45am.

There will be a collection box with Harry's name on it should people wish to donate, all monies collected will be split between a number of charities.

From the church, Harry will be taken to Rose Hill Crematorium for a short service before committal.

It will be followed by refreshments at Castle Park, Armthorpe.

Last year, Harry was awarded Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire's recent Community Chest appeal winner after an influx of votes from locals.

The homebuilder asked local residents in Doncaster to nominate deserving individuals and causes to receive a donation of £500.