Midnight walk around Doncaster Lakeside hopes to boost mental well being in participants

The Midnight Rendezvous will take place on Saturday, August 28 at Doncaster Lakeside.

They are aiming to walk 10 laps around the lake which is almost the distance of a half marathon.

The walk will start at midnight and all abilities are welcome from fast runners to gentle walkers.

The night walk will promote mental well being.

Fancy dress is optional.

The aim of this midnight summer walk is to support good mental health and well being.

The entry fee for the walk is £5.

The walk is being organised by The ME Project.

They are a talking and support service for those who are experiencing mental health issues.

The ME Project works around managing emotions and promotes personal growth within individuals.They aim to support people to become informed about symptoms, recovery and successes.

Visit their website for more information.