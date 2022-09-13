Mexborough Youth Councillor meets elected members to discuss issues affecting young people

Alex Footsoy, who represents Mexborough in the Youth Council, was able to attend a neighbourhood event followed by a ward meeting to speak to elected councillors in the area.

At the beginning of the month, he met Councillor Sean Gibbons at the Mexborough Neighbourhood Network Relaunch Event.

Alex Footsoy and Coun Sean Gibbons

Then two days later, Alex was invited to attend the council’s monthly ward meeting where he was able to meet councillors, members of the Communities South Area Team and representatives from St Leger Homes.

He was able to see workings of the council in practice and hear some of the key community issues raised.

This follows from in June, where Couns Chapman and Pickering attended a Youth Surgery with Alex and his colleagues to hear what issues young people wanted to raise.