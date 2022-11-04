The ‘Mexborough Futures’ consultation is open from today until 12 December for people to share their thoughts on current plans to regenerate the town’s centre.

Alongside an online consultation, there will be a physical exhibition at Mexborough Library, which will be attended by representatives on 23, 25 and 26 November.

Comment forms will be available for people to leave their feedback on the plans.

Mexborough First Councillor Sean Gibbons

The main plan behind the regeneration is to encourage more people onto the high street by making it a higher quality, more sustainable area.

Current proposals include improving access, increasing retail, leisure and housing offerings and improving the overall appearance of the area.

Key locations of improvement will also be Bank Street, the Main Street/West Street junction, the Garden Street/Bank Street junction, the bus station and the library.

The Council have submitted bids for over £24 million from the government’s Levelling Up Fund as well as transport improvement funds from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Mayor Ros Jones has championed the bid for £2.8 million for new bus facilities in the town centre.

As well as transport improvements, the plans hope to support walking and cycling with improved pedestrian and cycle routes to the station, Athletics Club and recreation ground.

While bids may not be successful, there is still a clear plan in place for regeneration over the coming years whenever funding is secured.

Mexborough First Councillors Bev Chapman, Sean Gibbons and Andy Pickering, said, “We are in desperate need of investment for the whole of Mexborough. Revitalising our High Street for our loyal businesses and hopefully attracting new businesses to our town is high on our priority list.

“This is a very exciting time for Mexborough, let’s hope we can all work together and make it a better place for us all to live, work and shop.”

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said, “We want as many people as possible to help shape the future of Mexborough and bring about positive development to the town. Using the sense of local community pride really will help with this.

“This masterplan has been long in the making, with a number of major challenges that have each led to this significant delay, but these challenges have provided new opportunities to think about access into and around Mexborough town centre.

“We all want to see a thriving town centre, with the right mix of living, leisure and businesses for people to experience and enjoy. Mexborough can and should have a prosperous future, if we work together and get the government investment that is urgently needed.”

Full details of the Mexborough Masterplan and the opportunity to have your say on the plans can be found at the website: www.mexboroughfutures.com.