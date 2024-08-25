Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Danforth in Bloom competition was started in April this year, with care homes in the Danforth Group competing for the title of the best garden.

Montagu Hall Care Home in Mexborough signed up to the challenge - the home has had three months to make their submission, which will consist of a two-minute video showcasing their beautiful care home garden.

Resident participation, engagement and enjoyment was at the forefront of the campaign, bringing those living in the care home together for a green fingered goal.

Homes were encouraged to consider the wildlife that may want to use the garden when designing it, and to think about eco-friendly ways to maintain their gardens.

Mexborough care home residents make last preparations for gardening competition.

Montagu Hall planted lots of fruit and veg in their garden, such as rhubarb, strawberries and fresh herbs, which will be used as fresh produce for meals. The residents also planted lavender and other aesthetic plants which will be used for table decorating.

The residents of Montagu Hall Care Home in Mexborough have been hard at work planning, prepping and planting their gardens, and are now ready for the final submission.

“The Danforth in Bloom competition has been a project here for three months, and the residents and staff are very much invested,” says Julie Afsar, care home manager at Montagu Hall.

“The gardens around our care home here are looking stunning, and everyone should be very proud of all of the hard work that has gone into it.”

Gareth Cartledge, Head of Hospitality and Lifestyle at Danforth Care Group said:

“Danforth in Bloom was established this year and the inaugural competition has been a tremendous success.

"All of the Danforth care homes have wonderful green spaces surrounding the main building, and these have been transformed into abundant blooms with the help of our wonderful residents and staff.”