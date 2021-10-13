Mentoring programme receives funding to work with more young people in Doncaster

Worth Unlimited offers mentoring sessions during which the mentee can work to address any issues they have in a caring and supportive environment.

On October 6 they received a visit from representatives of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit and Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

The visit was for everyone to hear about how the £20,000 awarded for the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Fund will be providing a project designed to provide early intervention for young people at risk of permanent exclusion from school in the Doncaster area.

The programme helps young people in Doncaster.

The initiative will help young people develop skills in anger management and conflict resolution, raise confidence and self esteem, improve resilience, increase aspirations, and support the improvement of young people’s mental health and well being.

Dr Alan Billings, said: “It was really good to hear about how Worth Unlimited works with schools across Doncaster and their early intervention programme.

“Children are faced with many social dilemmas and need positive role models and trusted adults in their lives.

“Sadly not all of these can be found in the family home, which is why it is important that they have mentors that they can discuss their concerns with and who will listen and work through some of their issues, before they escalate to violence.”

The Worth Unlimited mentoring programme runs for 12 weeks and is consistent, supportive and structured.

They aim to keep young people in education, equipping them with the tools to reduce the risk of permanent exclusions, which can lead to anti-social behaviour and criminality.

Graham Jones, head of the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Exclusion from school can exacerbate problems faced by young people and place them at increased risk of getting involved in trouble.

“The work of these dedicated and skilled mentors is reducing the numbers of fixed term and permanent exclusions which is fantastic news.”

The programme will target young people who are living with domestic violence.

They will have the opportunity to talk to a trusted mentor and express their emotions.

Carol Parker-Cowan, Worth Unlimited branch manager in Doncaster, said: “Worth Unlimited is delighted to be working alongside the VRU to make a difference to the communities we support on a daily basis.”