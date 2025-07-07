Mental health group welcomes visit from Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones.

A village mental health group recently welcomed a visit from Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones.

Ros went along to The Jackson Hope Foundation (TJHF) which is based at Draycott Walk Community Hall in Skellow.

The group meets every Wednesday 10am-noon and Friday noon- 2pm offering a safe space, a cuppa, friendly chat, and bingo on Fridays.

A spokesman said: “We offer hope to all that comes and we love to see new faces and make them welcome.”

Facilitators are Iris Conway, Wendy Beresford and Eileen Dixon who have been running the sessions since January.

The TJHF runs a variety of groups around Doncaster after founder Mark Jackson had a vision for much needed mental health support.

The spokesman added: “The Mark Jackson Hope Foundation can be found on Facebook where you will find men’s groups, women’s groups, Hope Circle, Hope Gardens, Hope Benches, Hope Walks and most recently Hope Banks Clothing to those in need.

“It was a great honour to have Ros Jones here.”