Mental health boosting festive walk and celebration to be held in Doncaster
A festive walk to help people boost their mental health is to be held in Doncaster in the run up to Christmas.
Lakeside will be the venue for an event called Season’s Meetings: T’Was the Walk Before Christmas, which will take place on December 12.
Organised by The ME Project, as well as a bracing stroll around the like, visitors will also be able to enjoy mulled wine and Christmas cookies.
There will also be stalls with different Christmas trinkets and goodies around the walk and a live colliery band providing festive music.
In addition, there will also be games with prizes.
A spokesman said: “This is a shared walk around the lake meeting new friends, combatting loneliness and isolation for those who may not have many family to visit during this season.”
Participants should meet at the El Futuro Tapas bar at Lakeside. The event takes place between 2pm and 6pm.
Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/200388526477