This week is Men’s Mental Health Week – and there’s plenty of places in Doncaster where you can get help if you are struggling.

While men are arguably getting better at opening up, the stereotype of the stong silent type persists for some.

And experts say it's getting in the way of them getting health problems treated early.

That could be one of the reasons why, according to the Men’s Health Forum, one man in five in the UK dies before he reaches the age of 65, and the men’s health charity Movember, which tackles three of the biggest health issues affecting men – mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, says men die on average four-and-a-half years earlier than women, for reasons that are largely preventable.

There is plenty of support in Doncaster to help men with mental health issues.

Here are some shocking facts about men’s mental health in the UK

Four in five suicides are by men, with suicide the biggest cause of death for men under 35.

In 2021, there were 6,319 suicides registered in the UK, of which 507 were in construction alone.

Drivers of work lift trucks had a suicide rate 85% higher than the national average, van drivers were noted to have a rate 25% higher, and drivers of large goods vehicles 20% higher than the national average.

Virtually all UK farmers (95%) under the age of 40 rank poor mental health as one of the biggest hidden problems facing the industry today.

Sarah Coghlan, Movember’s global director for men’s health promotion, said: “Whether it’s mental or physical, there is a cultural problem rooted in the damaging masculine stereotype that conflates strength with silence, and this can prevent men from presenting for formal healthcare, or from just speaking to trusted friends or family, perpetuating a cycle of undiagnosed and untreated health conditions.

"Men who take action, look after themselves, and engage with their health, can significantly improve their own lives, shift cultural narratives and positively influence the lives of those they care about.”

To mark Men’s Health Week, which runs from June 10-16, a GP and men’s health experts suggest what men can do right now to help protect their mental health.

Be more open and seek help if necessary

Movember says three out of four suicides in the UK are by men, and stresses that it’s important men stay in touch with their friends and talk more, as this can really help mental health.

Coghlan says: “Stay connected – spend time with the people who make you feel good. Your mates are important and spending time with them is good for you. Catch up regularly, check in and make time.

“Talk more. You don’t need to be an expert and you don’t have to be the solution, but being there for someone, listening and giving your time can be lifesaving.”

And Dr Niaz Khan, a GP at HCA UK Primary Care, says: “In addition to being open and fostering good communications about emotional wellbeing with trusted friends and family, it’s also advisable to liaise with existing appointments.” This could be cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) appointments, making use of employee assistance programmes, or seeking the support of your manager if your workload has increased, he says.

Be more active

Being active is essential to prevent and reduce the risks of many diseases, including cancer, and improve physical and mental health – yet Movember says one in four adults isn’t active enough, and in high-income countries like the UK, 41% of men don’t get enough exercise.

It should be relatively easy to add more activity to your day if you’re fairly sedentary at the moment, and Coghlan advises men to do more of what makes them feel good. Try taking a walking meeting, park further away from the station, get off the bus a stop or two earlier, take the stairs instead of the lift, or cycle to work instead of driving or taking public transport.

Here’s where you can get help and support in Doncaster

In a crisis, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or your GP.

Shout is the UK's first 24/7 text service, free on all major mobile networks, for anyone in crisis anytime, anywhere. It is a place to go if you are struggling to cope and you need help now. Text "shout" on 85258 or find out more at the Give us a Shout website.

If someone's life is in danger telephone 999.

Adults Mental Health Services

The NHS Talking Therapies team in Doncaster offer free NHS counselling and cognitive behaviour therapies to support people with their mental health. These services can be face to face, over telephone and via video calls. You can refer yourself by visiting NHS Talking Therapies or call Doncaster 03000 211556.

There are lots of other places across Doncaster where you can get mental health support also:

Talking Shop: Contact the Talking Shop at 01302 565650

Single Point Access, Adult Mental Health Services: For more information on this service, visit the Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield NHS site

The Samaritans: Call 116 123 free from any phone or 0330 094 5717 (local call charges apply), email them at [email protected] or you can visit: 36 Thorne Road, Doncaster DN1 2JA.

Mind: More information about Mind and the work they do, plus how to contact them can be found at their website.

Call the RDASH mental health crisis team: Freephone 0800 804 8999.

Social Isolation Alliance

Social isolation and loneliness can affect people of all anyone, and it can bring with it a range of challenges that can be difficult to overcome. If you, or someone you know, is experiencing loneliness and would like to connect with people, Doncaster’s Social Isolation and Loneliness Alliance (SIA) is er. The SIA is a group of organisations working across Doncaster, to help anyone who is experiencing social isolation and loneliness.

The SIA can offer:

A variety of activities in each community - allowing you to meet new people or try a new activity.

Access to further support depending on your needs, including the Citizen’s Advice Bureau, the Job Centre, or other community groups within our network.

Opportunities to develop your skills through basic IT programmes, volunteer opportunities, and training.

Access to mental health and wellbeing support including counselling and peer support groups.

Information about available financial support such as foodbanks or hygiene products.

Specific support services, such as domestic abuse or carers support.

For further information, help or support, you can visit the Social Isolation Aliance webpage.

You can also take part in FREE suicide prevention training through the Zero Suicide Alliance website, it only take 30 minutes.To find out more, you can visit the suicide prevention webpage.

Support in your community

The NHS provide community mental health services to adults in Doncaster in four locality bases in the East, North, South and Central Doncaster:

East: The Heathfield Centre, Ash Hill Road, Hatfield, DN7 6JHTel: 03000 211653

North: The Jade Centre, 207 Askern Road, Askern, Bentley, DN5 0JRTel: 03000 212002

South: Forrest Gate at Tickhill Road Site, Western Road, Balby,Tel: 03000 211842

Central: The Opal Centre at Tickhill Road Site, Western Road, BalbyTel: 03000 212031

Men's Groups

Andy's Man Club: A judgment-free, confidential space where men can be open about their mental health at weekly, free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups for men aged over 18.

Bounce Back: Doncaster Squash Club would like to welcome you in to learn more about this great game, whilst offering a safe, welcoming space to socialise and chat to support mental health. The project, which will run between 7pm and 8.30pm every Tuesday for eight weeks. For more info please contact [email protected]

Have you been affected by suicide?

Amparo is a suicide Bereavement Support Service that offers practical and emotional support after suicide. You can self refer on the Listening Ear website.