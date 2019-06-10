Men in Doncaster and Sheffield use more erectile dysfunction medicine like Viagara more than anywhere else in the country, a new survey has revealed.

A YouGov survey found that men in the Yorkshire region are more likely to have sought help in the bedroom by using erectile dysfunction medication, such as Viagra.

Yorkshire men use more erectile dysfunction medicine than anywhere else in Britain.

Commissioned by Treated.com the Yorkshire and the Humber region had the highest percentage of men answering ‘Yes, I have’ when asked if they had ever used erectile dysfunction medication.

A higher percentage of men from the region than any other region said they would tell a romantic partner they were using treatment for ED.

The survey revealed that:

17% of men from Yorkshire and the Humber said they had taken erectile dysfunction treatment (compared to a UK average of 14%)

63% of men from Yorkshire and the Humber said they would be likely to tell a romantic partner they were taking ED treatment (compared to a UK average of just 47%)

46% of men from Yorkshire and the Humber said they would feel comfortable going into a pharmacy to buy erectile dysfunction treatment (compared to a UK average of only 35%)

Treated.com GP Clinical Director, Dr Daniel Atkinson, said: ‘It’s interesting (and will no doubt be somewhat surprising to some) to see that men from Yorkshire had a much more open attitude to discussing treatment with their romantic partner than those from other parts of the country.’

‘Many might have a preconception of Yorkshire men as being more traditional in their masculinity; but this data seems to suggest that they’re quite open about discussing ED, and ready to confront problems of a more intimate nature.’

‘As we know, erectile dysfunction is a sensitive health topic, which many men might feel reluctant to seek advice for.’

‘More recently, there has been a push to reduce the stigma surrounding ED but there is still a long way to go. Last year saw the release of Viagra Connect as a pharmacy medicine, effectively removing the need for a visit to the doctor for some ED patients.

“However, the results of this survey would indicate that there is still work to be done in dispelling the stigma that surrounds seeking help for this fairly common health condition.’