Memorial to the International Brigadiers officially opened in Doncaster park
The event organiser and former Labour councillor, Tosh MacDonald, made an inspiring speech about individuals who left Doncaster to fight with the International Brigade.
He recalled fighters like Harry Tagg, who was killed at the battle of Guadarrama, defending Madrid from fascist advance. Tosh added that the far-right is on the rise again and the lessons from history need to be remembered today.
The event was attended by about 30 people, and the plaque was unveiled by Jim Jump of the International Brigade Memorial Trust.
The attending party consisted of trade unionists, Doncaster Council officers and some Labour councillors.
An olive tree, symbolic of the deaths suffered in the fight for democracy, has been planted in Elmfield Park where the plaque stands in commemoration of their sacrifice.