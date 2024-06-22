Memorial service to be held for Doncaster school's "much-loved" cleaner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A memorial service is to be held next month in honour of a “much-loved” Doncaster school cleaner who was a key part of his community.

Paul Chappell, who was 61, died on his way to work at Balby’s Astrea Academy Woodfields earlier this year.

Next month, pupils, parents and staff will all have the chance to say their goodbyes to Mr Chappell who died in February.

A school spokesperson said: “Astrea Academy Woodfields are hosting a memorial service for our much loved colleague Paul.

A memorial service is to be held for Doncaster school cleaner Paul Chappell.

"Paul was very well known in the local community and to honour this we are opening the invitation to anyone who may have known Paul throughout his life.”

The event will be held in the main hall at Woodfields on July 16 from 6.15pm.

The spokesperson added: “You are welcome to join us as we say goodbye to a loving friend and colleague.”

Anyone wanting to attend needs to email Beth Harwood via [email protected] as entry will only be allowed if confirmed via email due to capacity limitations.

Any children wanting to attend must be accompanied by a responsible adult over the age of 18.

Earlier this year, school chiefs paid tribute to Mr Chappell following his death.

In an announcement on February 18, a school spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to be sharing the very sad news that Paul Chappell, our much-loved school cleaner, died today at 8am.

"From what we understand from his family, Paul collapsed on his way to work just before half term and was taken to hospital. He sadly never recovered.

“This is obviously devastating news and our immediate thoughts are with Paul’s friends and family at this difficult time.

“Woodfields is a very tight, close-knit community and this news will obviously be distressing and take time to process and come to terms with. Paul has been an important part of our school community for 15 years.

“He was ever present and diligently went about his work to make sure our school looked as smart as it could. Paul is widely known in Doncaster, and I know that his loss will be felt by many.