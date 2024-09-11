Memorial service held following death of well-known Doncaster gallery owner

A memorial service has been held following the death of a well-known Doncaster gallery owner.

Rosemarie Kendrick, who formerly ran Bawtry’s Fine Arts died peacefully in hospital, on 26 June, an obituary said.

Mrs Kendrick, who lived in Misson and was 92 years old, was described as “the dearly loved wife of the late Dennis, also a much-loved aunt.”

A service of thanksgiving took place on Monday 9 September for Mrs Kendrick and was held at St. John's Church in Misson.