Memorial rave night for Doncaster nightclub boss raises thousands for charity

Clubbers danced the night away at The Warehouse for 12 hours earlier this year to pay tribute to Doncaster businessman Graham Rhoden who created the club and whose death at the age of 77 in March shocked the city’s music community.

Now more than £3,000 has been handed over to three separate charities following the rave at the club in Marshgate, with Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust, Doncaster Lions and SSAFA The Armed Forces charity all benefitting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesman said: “We want to say a big thanks to everyone that supported our memorial event for Graham - your generosity raised over £3000, which was spilt three ways to charities that were close to Graham.

Clubbers held a 12 hour rave in memory of Graham Rhoden.

"A massive shout to all the DJs and MCs that took part and donated their entire wages to the cause.”

Mr Rhoden, who also owned The Earl of Doncaster hotel, died while on holiday visiting his sister in New Zealand.

The club, on North Bridge, has been an imposing venue en route into Doncaster for decades and has survived floods and fires to become a dance staple, attracting clubbers from across Britain to sample scores of classic dance and rave anthems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club spokesman added: "He was the man that laid the foundations for what turned out to be one of the most iconic underground dance venues in the UK, and probably even in Europe.

“Graham acquired the building in the late 80s, just in time for the early 90s which brought with it a new youth movement, and Graham did not take much persuading by two local DJs to capitalise on it. Rave was the new scene and every youth wanted to experience it.

“Doncaster Warehouse was born. Its legacy has now passed from generation to generation and over the years tens of thousands of clubbers have passed through its doors to experience many different genres of dance oriented music.

He also built and co-founded Doncaster’s Cheswold Park Hospital, which treats people with mental health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad