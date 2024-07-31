Memorial picnic to be held two years on from Doncaster lake death tragedy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family and friends of a Doncaster 20-year-old who drowned in a city lake two years ago will gather to remember him on the second anniversary of his death.

Jay Walker died in the lake at Lakeside on August 13, 2022 – and last year, on the first anniversary of the tragedy, friends gathered to release ballloons near to the spot where Jay died.

His brother Steven said that this year, Jay’s friends can gather for a picnic and a chat in his memory.

He said: “We will have a picnic day on the grass where we let the balloons off.

Jay Walker will be remembered two years on from his death.

"All are welcome to come and have a chat and have a little picnic.

"Please come along and have a chat and share your memories of Jay.”