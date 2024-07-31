Memorial picnic to be held two years on from Doncaster lake death tragedy
Jay Walker died in the lake at Lakeside on August 13, 2022 – and last year, on the first anniversary of the tragedy, friends gathered to release ballloons near to the spot where Jay died.
His brother Steven said that this year, Jay’s friends can gather for a picnic and a chat in his memory.
He said: “We will have a picnic day on the grass where we let the balloons off.
"All are welcome to come and have a chat and have a little picnic.
"Please come along and have a chat and share your memories of Jay.”
Jay died after getting into difficulty in the water with police, fire crews, paramedics and air ambulance crews launching a major operation in a bid to rescue him.
