Memorial picnic to be held two years on from Doncaster lake death tragedy

By Darren Burke
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Family and friends of a Doncaster 20-year-old who drowned in a city lake two years ago will gather to remember him on the second anniversary of his death.

Jay Walker died in the lake at Lakeside on August 13, 2022 – and last year, on the first anniversary of the tragedy, friends gathered to release ballloons near to the spot where Jay died.

His brother Steven said that this year, Jay’s friends can gather for a picnic and a chat in his memory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “We will have a picnic day on the grass where we let the balloons off.

Jay Walker will be remembered two years on from his death.Jay Walker will be remembered two years on from his death.
Jay Walker will be remembered two years on from his death.

"All are welcome to come and have a chat and have a little picnic.

"Please come along and have a chat and share your memories of Jay.”

Jay died after getting into difficulty in the water with police, fire crews, paramedics and air ambulance crews launching a major operation in a bid to rescue him.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.