Memorial mural unveiled to mark pioneer of Doncaster dance music scene

A memorial mural has been unveiled at a Doncaster club to mark a pioneering figure in the city’s dance music scene following his death.

Oliver Darby, who was known as Oli and performed at events across Yorkshire as MC JD Walker, died in January at the age of 56, with tributes pouring in from clubbers following the announcement.

Now, Doncaster Warehouse, where he was a regular performer has unveiled a painting on the walls of the building.

A spokesperson for the Marshgate club said: “Some truly special moments last night – this one tops the lot, we hope you and the family love this, he will be eternally etched into our walls forever.”

Earlier this year, ahead of an eight hour memorial rave, a spokesperson said: "JD Walker has graced the stage across this region for over 30 years, and has been the soundtrack to the youth of hundreds - if not thousands of us. There will never be anyone else like him.”