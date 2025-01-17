Memorial garden plan for Doncaster dad-to-be unveiled after council row is settled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a memorial garden to honour a Doncaster dad-to-be who took his own life on a railway line have been unveiled after a row with council chiefs was settled.

Grieving family and friends of 21-year-old Kieran Rylance planned peaceful protests after being told to remove a sign attached to a tree near to the spot where he died in Rossington in 2021.

But the family has now reached an amicable resolution with City of Doncaster Council to create a garden in memory of Kieran close to the scene of the tragedy.

Kieran’s brother James said: “I sorted it with the council - we have discussed in detail a plan so I have moved Kieran’s plaque to Attlee Field on Grange Lane.

A memorial garden is planned for Kieran Rylance who died on a railway line in Rossington in October 2021.

"It now sits on his bench there.

"The council has said I can come up with a nice memorial idea for where the bench is and also do a little garden for mental health where people are able to go and sit when feeling low.

"I think it is for the best as it’s peaceful and a place to reflect, plus when others see people sat there, they can ask them if are they ok or need help.”

“My brother will be smiling looking down and so grateful.”

21-year-old Kieran died when he was struck by an LNER express train at Rossington level crossing in October 2021.

Since then, a tree near to the spot where he died has become a memorial for Kieran, who was set to become a father, with photos, floral tributes and other mementoes left by his family and friends.

Council chiefs asked the family to take down a green and black sign featuring a photo of Kieran inside a heart shape, as well as the wording “in loving memory of Kieran Rylance” as well as his nickname “Kizza” and the message “mental health matters.”

Kieran, who had battled with depression and mental health issues, died on the evening of October 16, 2021, with his grieving family organising a string of special tributes following the tragedy in the tight-knit village.

Help is available via Samaritans HERE