Memorial for Doncaster dad killed in crash revamped on first anniversary of tragedy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A memorial garden to honour a Doncaster dad killed in a motorbike crash has been given a makeover on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

34-year-old Ben McMinn died on September 30 after his motorbike was in collision with a car near to Hatfield and Stainforth railway station.

Since the tragedy, Ben’s family and friends have come together to keep his name alive with a series of memorial events and fundraisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards, a memorial garden was built near to the spot where he died and one year on, Ben’s dad Andy and friends returned to the scene to give the garden a brand new look.

A memorial garden for Ben McMinn has been revamped.

The permanent memorial to Ben has been installed in Stainforth with the transformation of a patch of wasteland.

Last year, friends ripped down fencing, used a digger to clear the patch of discarded rubbish and have installed artificial turf and benches, with floral tributes and photos displayed on the brick walls surrounding the garden.

Proud dad Andy said: “I love it. Gone but never forgotten – it is an amazing memory garden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes poured in for Mr McMinn following the tragedy on September 30, with his dad writing: “Never thought I’d ever write a status like this in my whole life, but sadly our family has lost our Ben in a tragic accident.

"I just hope you get the best ever bed in heaven my boy, love you millions.”

"Ben was one of the best and will be missed by so many people and we are trying to accept that we’re never going to see him or his smile again.”