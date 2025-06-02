Memorial concert honours stalwarts of Doncaster brass band scene

A memorial concert has honoured two stalwarts of the Doncaster brass band scene.

Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band performed a weekend concert at Doncaster Minster in honour of former bandsmen Brian Marshall and David Read, who both died last year.

The pair were long serving members and the concert featured a wide selection of music celebrating the lives of the duo in front of an appreciative audience.

A band spokesperson said: “It was an absolutely unforgettable night of music and memories.”