Memorial concert honours stalwarts of Doncaster brass band scene

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:07 BST

A memorial concert has honoured two stalwarts of the Doncaster brass band scene.

Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band performed a weekend concert at Doncaster Minster in honour of former bandsmen Brian Marshall and David Read, who both died last year.

The pair were long serving members and the concert featured a wide selection of music celebrating the lives of the duo in front of an appreciative audience.

A band spokesperson said: “It was an absolutely unforgettable night of music and memories.”

