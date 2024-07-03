Memorial area and balloon release for Doncaster youngster at city school
Little Mason Williamson, who was born with a rare heart defect, died on December 27 after a lengthy health battle in Doncaster Royal Infirmary, aged just ten.
Park Primary School in Wheatley have ensured Mason’s name and memory will live on with the unveiling of Mason’s Place, a unit where pupils can relax and remember the year five pupil.
The Superhero Memorial Day saw former Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton open the facility, with pupils dressing up as superheroes for the day as well as a release of dozens of balloons in Mason’s memory.
His parents said: “It was quite an emotional afternoon but a great one at the same time.
"All the kids were amazing. Thank you so much to the amazing team at Park Primary for such an amazing tribute to our amazing boy.”
Mason was on end of life care in hospital having spent several years awaiting the correct donor for him to undergo essential heart transplant surgery. Sadly, doctors were unable to find a correct match for Mason who had hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
A school spokesperson said: “Mason joined Park in reception and was loved by many, both staff and pupils.
"His sunny personality and beaming smile along with his contagious laugh, will be just a few things that will be missed by his friends, teachers and the community.”
As part of the special day, head teacher, Rebecca Gude, along with staff, planned for several activities to take place throughout the day in a celebration of life, including circus skills, music and a balloon launch.
And as part of a building expansion at the school for pupils who need support with Social, Emotional and Mental Health, a new provision has been purposely built to give pupils every chance to remain in school.
As Mason’s health deteriorated, the final plans for the provision were adapted so that he was able to attend school while still poorly. Unfortunately, he never had the opportunity to use it.
Mrs Gude said: “Mason will never be forgotten, he brought so much joy to the school it only seeming fitting we named our new provision after him”.
Dame Rosie said: “It was an honour to be invited to open Mason’s Place, a new provision unit at Park Primary School which will help all children, but particularly children with Social, Emotional and Mental Health needs, to stay in mainstream education.
“Park Primary is a tremendous school and has a special place in my heart as the school I once attended and where my mum was the head of the nursery.
“It was lovely to meet Mason’s family and to have Mason’s brother Jacob helping me cut the ribbon. Well done to everyone who has made this happen.”
Last year Mason’s parents Dave and Nicola said: “This journey has been one hell of a rollercoaster.
"Like all rollercoasters, unfortunately they have to end at some point.
“This journey may be coming to an end but Mason’s memory certainly won’t.
"He has touched so many people’s hearts with his infectious smile and amazing character and personality.
"Everything he has been through in the ten years of his life he has done with a smile on his face.
"Yes, this journey could have been so different if he managed to get the gift of life, but he hasn’t. But you know what, we’re not gonna dwell on that because one thing Mason has always done is he’s done things his own way.”
