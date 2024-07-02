Memorial area and balloon release for Doncaster youngster at city school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A relaxation area built for a Doncaster youngster at a city school that he never got to use before his tragic death has been unveiled, with a balloon release also taking place in his memory.

Little Mason Williamson, who was born with a rare heart defect, died on December 27 after a lengthy health battle in Doncaster Royal Infirmary, aged just ten.

Park Primary School in Wheatley have ensured Mason’s name and memory will live on with the unveiling of Mason’s Place, a shelter where pupils can relax and remember him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

School business manager Adele Ward said: “The provision was purpose built with the hopes that Mason could attend our school whilst he was poorly.

A memorial area has been created for Mason Williamson, with balloons also released in his memory.

"Sadly he passed away in December and never got to use the facility. We named it Mason’s Place in his memory.”

Former Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton opened the facility, with pupils also dressing up as superheroes for the day as well as a release of dozens of balloons in Mason’s memory.

His parents said: “It was quite an emotional afternoon but a great one at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the kids were amazing. Thank you so much to the amazing team at Park Primary for such an amazing tribute to our amazing boy.”

Mason was on end of life care in hospital having spent several years awaiting the correct donor for him to undergo essential heart transplant surgery. Sadly, doctors were unable to find a correct match for Mason who had hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

Last year his parents Dave and Nicola said: “This journey has been one hell of a rollercoaster.

"Like all rollercoasters, unfortunately they have to end at some point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This journey may be coming to an end but Mason’s memory certainly won’t.

"He has touched so many people’s hearts with his infectious smile and amazing character and personality.

"Everything he has been through in the ten years of his life he has done with a smile on his face.