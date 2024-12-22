Members of the public urged to take up jobs making Doncaster city centre a safer place

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 11:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Members of the public are being urged to apply for jobs to help make Doncaster city centre a safer place.

City of Doncaster Council is inviting applications for a number of roles aimed at protecting the city’s streets.

A spokesperson said: “Are you someone who knows Doncaster and want to help it reach its full potential?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We're recruiting to roles to help make Doncaster city centre a safer place.

Members of the public are being urged to sign up for jobs making Doncaster a safer place.Members of the public are being urged to sign up for jobs making Doncaster a safer place.
Members of the public are being urged to sign up for jobs making Doncaster a safer place.

"As part of Mayor Ros Jones’ £1m investment, there are now more newly created job opportunities for people from all different backgrounds and with a variety of different skills.

"We've launched an ambitious programme of change in our city centre. Residents and businesses are telling us that our city centre needs to be safer and cleaner, and we are listening.

"We have a wide range of jobs open to application, including roles in the following teams • City Centre Engagement Officers (CCEOs) • Neighbourhood Response Team (NRT) • Street Scene • Enforcement

More details available HERE

Related topics:DoncasterRos JonesDoncaster Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice