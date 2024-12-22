Members of the public urged to take up jobs making Doncaster city centre a safer place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public are being urged to apply for jobs to help make Doncaster city centre a safer place.

City of Doncaster Council is inviting applications for a number of roles aimed at protecting the city’s streets.

A spokesperson said: “Are you someone who knows Doncaster and want to help it reach its full potential?

"We're recruiting to roles to help make Doncaster city centre a safer place.

"As part of Mayor Ros Jones’ £1m investment, there are now more newly created job opportunities for people from all different backgrounds and with a variety of different skills.

"We've launched an ambitious programme of change in our city centre. Residents and businesses are telling us that our city centre needs to be safer and cleaner, and we are listening.

"We have a wide range of jobs open to application, including roles in the following teams • City Centre Engagement Officers (CCEOs) • Neighbourhood Response Team (NRT) • Street Scene • Enforcement

More details available HERE