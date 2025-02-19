Meet the team behind Doncaster's first female led funeral home

A new female-led family funeral home has opened its doors in Doncaster.

Direct Cremation Care is run by Faye Williams and Kory King and is based in Warmsworth,

Said Kory: “We started this funeral home with the goal of offering a compassionate, straightforward and dignified alternative for families who prefer a simple farewell.

"A direct cremation provides an affordable and no-fuss option, allowing loved ones to say goodbye in their own way, without the pressure of a traditional service.

Kory and Faye are behind Direct Care Cremation in Doncaster.

"As a female-led business, we bring a naturally empathetic, caring and personal touch to the process, ensuring families feel supported every step of the way.

"We believe in making funeral services more accessible, transparent and tailored to modern needs.

“When you choose us, you’re not just using a generic service, you’re placing your trust into two real women who genuinely care.

“We are dedicated to providing families with compassionate and straight forward options during life’s most difficult moments.”